Study links thrombectomy to lower mortality in PE — News-Medical

A systematic review and meta-analysis presented at TCT 2026 and simultaneously published in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions linked mechanical thrombectomy with lower short- and long-term mortality among patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism compared with anticoagulants alone. News-Medical reports this.

Data from 12 studies

The authors analyzed 12 studies involving 4,268 patients. Mechanical thrombectomy was performed in 1,878 participants, or 44% of the total.

According to the main analysis, the procedure was associated with lower mortality at 30 days, one year and two years. It was also linked to a lower risk of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension.

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Need for randomized studies

In the sensitivity analysis, which included only studies exclusively involving patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism, 30-day mortality was similar in both treatment groups. At the same time, the lower risk of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension remained statistically significant.

According to study author Mahmoud Ismail, an interventional cardiology fellow and assistant professor at Mayo Clinic, most of the available evidence is observational. He noted that larger randomized studies are needed to confirm these findings and identify the patients who may benefit most from thrombectomy. Data on one-year and two-year mortality were not pooled in the sensitivity analysis because each outcome was reported by only one study.

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