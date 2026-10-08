Gut inflammation may alter how intestinal bacteria break down food and, as a result, contribute to immune reactions to products that previously caused no problems. This possible mechanism is described in a study set to be published in the journal Gastroenterology, News-Medical reports.

Experiments in colitis models

Inflammatory bowel diseases, which include Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, are accompanied by periods of severe inflammation. About two-thirds of patients with these conditions report food-related symptoms. They most often mention dairy products, wheat and fiber, although the reasons for such reactions have remained unclear.

Researchers used two mouse models of colitis. According to their data, after inflammation the animals became more prone to developing food sensitivity. Exposure to dairy products or gluten after inflammation triggered an allergy-type immune response in the colon. Repeated administration of these food components subsequently increased intestinal sensitivity and colitis symptoms.

The role of the microbiota

The authors linked this effect to changes in the composition of the microbiota — the collection of bacteria that live in the gut and help digest food components that the human body cannot break down on its own. Inflammation reduced the number of bacteria responsible for breaking down potential food triggers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Transferring intestinal bacteria from mice with inflammation to germ-free mice increased the latter’s susceptibility to sensitivity to the same foods. At the same time, restoring the missing bacteria weakened this effect.

Observations among patients

The authors observed a similar pattern among people with inflammatory bowel diseases. Patients who self-reported food intolerance more often had a lower microbiota capacity to break down common food triggers and fewer bacteria that perform this function.

The scientists noted that microbiota disruption is likely only one component of this process. The role of genetics, infections and stress also requires further study. The findings may explain why some patients with inflammatory bowel diseases react to certain foods even during remission.

Read us on