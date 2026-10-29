In Norway, researchers at the University of Agder found that children were significantly more active after classes on days when they attended after-school programs than when they went straight home. The study involved 59 children who attended the IFO sports and leisure program, the SFO extended-day group at least once a week, and went home after school on one day.

As News-Medical reports, participants wore hip-mounted accelerometers — devices that measure physical activity — for a week. This allowed researchers to compare the children's indicators on different days without surveying the participants themselves or their parents.

Comparing the programs

On average, children had 88 minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity on days they attended IFO, and 81 minutes on days they were in SFO. The difference between these figures was not statistically significant, partly because of the small sample size.

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Between 13:00 and 16:00, the difference was more noticeable: participants engaged in moderate or vigorous activity for 30 minutes on IFO days and 22 minutes on SFO days. The researchers stressed that IFO should not be seen merely as a sports club: the program includes organized games and other activities supervised by adults.

The difference from days at home

The greatest difference was recorded when scientists compared after-school activities with days when children went home after classes. Between 13:00 and 16:00, they had only 17 minutes of moderate or vigorous activity — approximately half as much as while attending an after-school group.

The study was conducted in winter. Overall, 73% of participants reached the recommended daily level of physical activity, while boys were more active than girls on average. The authors believe that better conditions and activity formats are needed to engage girls in physical activity.

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