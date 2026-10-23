Across the healthcare systems of Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, an international study led by Aston University found that among people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, the highest risk of self-harm was recorded during the 90 days immediately before starting ADHD medication. After treatment began, this risk was lower, although it remained elevated.

Data from more than 460,000 patients

As News-Medical reports, researchers analyzed data from more than 460,000 people. The sample included patients who began a course of medication treatment for ADHD and had recorded incidents of self-harm between 2001 and 2020.

The researchers compared the 90-day period before treatment began, the first 90 days of taking medication and the subsequent treatment period with periods without medication treatment. In all five healthcare systems, the highest risk occurred immediately before therapy started.

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Need for early support

The study’s lead researcher, pharmacy lecturer Dr Adrienne Chan, noted that people often fear that ADHD medications themselves increase the risk of self-harm. According to her, the findings indicate that many patients are in their most vulnerable state even before therapy begins.

The authors stressed the need for careful monitoring of people with ADHD, particularly those whose symptoms worsen before treatment begins. They plan to further examine other outcomes of medication therapy, including treatment interruption and resumption, as well as the possible contribution of ethnicity and socioeconomic disadvantage to inequalities in care for people with ADHD across different healthcare systems.

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