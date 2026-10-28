In the United States, 52.5% of people aged 13 to 27 reported gambling during the previous year. Among teenagers aged 13–17, the figure was 42.7%. These findings were obtained by researchers at the Center for Gambling Studies at the Rutgers School of Social Work, News-Medical reports.

In the national study, the first in the United States in nearly 20 years for this age group, 1,677 young Americans were surveyed. Participants were asked about 21 types of activities, from bingo, raffles and games of skill to sports and esports betting, cryptocurrency trading and betting on prediction markets. The study covered both online and offline activities.

Risk among teenagers

Researchers classified 5.4% of all respondents as being at high risk of problem gambling. Among those who gambled during the year, 39.5% had some symptoms of problem gambling, while 10.3% belonged to the high-risk group. Among teenagers who gambled, about 11% were classified in this group, although they had not reached the legal age to participate in regulated gambling.

The high-risk rate among gamblers was similar for girls and boys: 10.7% versus 9.9%. Among respondents who gambled, 17.7% of Black Americans, 12.8% of Hispanic Americans and 6.4% of White Americans were classified as high risk. The highest rates were also recorded among gamblers from households with annual incomes of less than $10,000 — nearly 30%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Family and digital platform influence

A connection to gambling was also found in the family environment. A total of 41.1% of respondents, including 51.5% of teenagers, said that someone in their family or household gambles. Those who believed that a family member had a gambling problem were more than five times as likely to belong to the high-risk group. Participants who gambled with a family member were more than four times as likely to belong to this group.

About 40% of participants who placed bets on prediction markets, as well as 41% of social casino users, were classified as high risk. Among all gamblers, 46% combined online and offline formats. For high-risk participants, this figure reached 65.4%, and 52.5% of them gambled at least once a week.

Associated health problems

Participants who gambled more often reported alcohol use, episodes of excessive alcohol consumption, drug use, excessive social media use and excessive shopping than those who did not gamble. Among high-risk respondents, 52.8% reported anxiety, 38.4% reported depression and 13.1% reported suicidal thoughts. The researchers recommended starting preventive education in middle school and strengthening oversight of new gambling-like products.

Read us on