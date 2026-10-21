A study involving 15 Australian women who were diagnosed with postpartum psychosis over the past 10 years found difficulties in obtaining timely medical care. Participants reported repeatedly seeking medical care and support but encountering delayed recognition of the condition, insufficient assessment and, at times, dismissal or minimization of their complaints.

Seeking help

As News-Medical reports, negative experiences were particularly significant at the early stage of the illness, when women were actively seeking help. Their symptoms were often dismissed or mistakenly attributed to more common postpartum conditions, including anxiety, lack of sleep or the baby blues.

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Possible manifestations

Postpartum psychosis usually occurs within the first two weeks after childbirth. Its manifestations may include acute mania, depression, delusions and/or hallucinations. Sleep disturbances, unusual thought content, irritability, mood swings, paranoia, agitation and catatonia are also possible.

The findings, published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing, point to the need to raise healthcare professionals' awareness of postpartum psychosis, assess patients' condition promptly and thoroughly, and take their experiences into account when they seek help.

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