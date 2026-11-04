Researchers at King’s College London reported that the digital RELAX program reduced anxiety levels in pregnant people with high levels of repetitive negative thinking in a clinical trial. As News-Medical reports, the results of the randomized trial were published in JAMA Network Open.

The trial involved 268 people aged 18 and older who were between 16 and 28 weeks pregnant. Participants had high levels of repetitive negative thinking and mild-to-moderate anxiety, but did not have a current psychiatric diagnosis or suicide risk. They were randomly assigned to either the RELAX group receiving usual care or a group receiving usual care only.

How the program worked

The RELAX group included 134 participants. For four weeks, they completed 12 short online sessions on a laptop or tablet while continuing to receive usual medical care. Each session included 30 scenarios related to pregnancy or everyday situations.

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The scenarios described ambiguous circumstances that could be interpreted positively, neutrally, or negatively. The program was designed to teach participants to form more positive interpretations and address worry and a tendency to dwell for prolonged periods on negative possible outcomes.

Trial results

The authors reported that RELAX combined with usual care significantly reduced anxiety before and after childbirth compared with usual care. The digital therapy group also recorded lower levels of depression before and after childbirth, as well as lower levels of repetitive negative thinking.

At least 10 of the 12 sessions were completed by 81.3% of participants in the RELAX group. Most of them rated their experience of using the program positively and said they would recommend it to others. The research team is developing the program as an app called LENS4Pregnancy.

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