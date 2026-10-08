An analysis of data from 42 countries showed that rates of six types of cancer — thyroid, breast, colorectal, kidney, uterine cancer and leukemia — were rising among people aged 20 to 49 in most of the countries studied. Deutsche Welle reports, citing a 2025 study.

Colorectal cancer trends

Researcher Amy Berrington de Gonzalez compared rates in the 20–49 age group and among people aged 50 and older over the 2003–2017 period. In the older group, rates of all the listed cancers except colorectal cancer were also increasing.

Colorectal cancer stood out because in approximately one-third of the countries, its rates among younger adults were rising faster than among older people. According to Berrington de Gonzalez, it is the only type of cancer that appears to be increasing among younger people while declining among older people.

In England, the annual rate of colorectal cancer diagnoses among people under 50 rose from approximately one case per 26,000 people in 2001 to one per 12,000 in 2023. At the same time, the researcher stressed that cancer at a young age remains rare.

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The causes of the increase are still being studied

Scientists cannot yet determine unequivocally whether the trend indicates a real increase in the number of cases or is partly explained by better awareness, diagnosis and detection of early stages of the disease. A U.S. study of pancreatic cancer among people aged 15–39 found that the increase was almost entirely attributable to early-stage tumors, while mortality did not change.

At the same time, some studies in the United States recorded an increase in colorectal cancer at later stages as well, which may indicate more than simply more active disease detection. Obesity is an established risk factor for at least 13 types of cancer, notes the International Agency for Research on Cancer of the WHO. A 2021 review of studies showed that young adults with obesity were almost twice as likely to develop colorectal cancer before the age of 50.

Epidemiologist Mark Gunter advises maintaining a healthy body weight, being more physically active, consuming more fiber and reducing the amount of processed meat in the diet to lower the risk. At the same time, he and Berrington de Gonzalez noted that the role of dietary changes, including ultra-processed foods, requires further research.

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