Researchers at the Centre for Research on Successful Ageing at Singapore Management University found that friendships are associated with more regular cancer screening among people aged 50 to 79. News-Medical reports on the study's findings.

Data from more than 7,000 participants

The study's authors analysed data from 7,139 participants in the Singapore Life Panel. They assessed whether respondents reported regularly undergoing screening for cervical, colorectal and breast cancer at intervals consistent with recommended guidelines.

In most of the groups analysed, friendship networks were directly associated with the regularity of such examinations. At the same time, the influence of family, according to the researchers, was more often manifested through people's awareness of screening and their attitudes toward it.

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Differences by age and screening type

Participation in the Healthier SG programme was also associated with more regular cancer screening. The researchers suggested that friends may contribute to this by encouraging people to join the programme. This pattern was observed for all types of screening except colorectal cancer checks in the 50–59 age group.

No direct association between friendship contacts and regular colorectal screening was recorded among participants aged 60–69 and 70–79. In the 60–69 age group, researchers identified more possible pathways that could contribute to regular examinations, including through the influence of family, friends or participation in Healthier SG.

Screening regularity was also associated with knowledge about examinations and fatalistic beliefs about cancer. Education level and housing type mattered, although the nature of these associations differed depending on age and cancer type. People who had previously received a cancer diagnosis were not included in the study; structural equation modelling was used to analyse the associations.

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