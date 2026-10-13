Scientists who analyzed data from 6,617 pregnancies in the United States found an association between higher levels of breakdown products of the plasticizer DINCH in pregnant women’s urine and lower weight and smaller size in newborns. For every tenfold increase in estimated DINCH exposure, a child’s birth weight was on average 27 grams lower, News-Medical reports.

What scientists studied

DINCH, or diisononyl cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate, is used to make plastic flexible. It began to be used as a replacement for phthalates—substances found, among other things, in food packaging, medical devices, and toys, and associated with risks of preterm birth, infertility, and other health problems.

The study, led by specialists at NYU Langone Health, was published online on October 4 in the journal Environment International. The scientists used data from the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes program, which tracks family health from pregnancy through childhood. The participants represented diverse racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups in the United States.

Three DINCH breakdown products were sought in urine samples. Between 50% and 70% of participants had a measurable level of at least one of them. Multiple samples were available for some women, making it possible to assess exposure to the substance during different trimesters of pregnancy.

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Results and limitations

Children of mothers with higher levels of DINCH breakdown products were more often classified as small for gestational age—when a newborn’s body weight is below the 10th percentile for the corresponding gestational age. Among boys, differences in birth length were more pronounced, while girls were more often classified as small for gestational age.

The strongest association with reduced weight relative to gestational age was recorded by researchers for DINCH exposure in the third trimester. The authors accounted for factors that could affect a child’s size, including the mother’s age and education and the number of previous pregnancies.

Laboratory studies in animals and human cells suggest that DINCH breakdown products may affect hormones important for fetal development and cause inflammation. At the same time, the authors stressed that their analysis does not prove that DINCH exposure itself directly causes smaller size at birth.

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