A study involving 28,512 US residents aged 50 to 89 found an association between days of dangerous heat and a higher likelihood of developing dementia. The most pronounced association was observed in areas with greater social vulnerability and a lower estimated prevalence of central air conditioning, News-Medical reports.

Data spanning two decades

Scientists analyzed data from the Health and Retirement Study for 2000–2020. At the start of the observation period, participants did not have dementia, and the average follow-up period was 10.5 years. During this time, dementia was classified in 3,773 participants, or 13.2% of the sample.

Heat exposure was assessed using the heat index, which combines air temperature and humidity. The most dangerous category included days when the index was at least 103 degrees Fahrenheit, or 39.4 degrees Celsius. Researchers counted the number of such days over the preceding five years for each participant.

Higher rates at the greatest heat exposure

Compared with people who experienced no more than 0.2 days of dangerous heat per year, the group with 7.2 days per year or more had a 23% higher dementia risk estimate. At the same time, no clear gradual increase in the estimate across all levels of heat exposure was recorded.

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In the most socially vulnerable areas, at the highest level of heat exposure, the projected risk estimate was 40% higher, while in less vulnerable areas it was 11% higher than in the group with the lowest heat exposure. In locations with a lower estimated prevalence of central air conditioning, the estimate was 36%, while in areas with a higher prevalence it was 13%, compared with the group with the lowest exposure.

Study limitations

The authors emphasize that the study is observational and does not prove that heat directly causes dementia. Temperature exposure was assessed at the level of residential areas rather than according to actual conditions in homes or people’s individual time spent outdoors. Dementia was determined using survey results and cognitive assessments rather than clinical diagnoses.

The scientists also did not have data on types of dementia or lifetime heat exposure. Among the possible mechanisms, they cited reduced cerebral blood flow, inflammation, oxidative stress, dehydration, and sleep disturbances, but these processes were not directly tested in this study.

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