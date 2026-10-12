US study links support to lower depression rates — News-Medical

A study among adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the United States linked having a person to turn to with a serious problem to lower rates of depression, suicidal thoughts and suicide planning among LGBQ+ youth. News-Medical reports on the findings of researchers at Tulane University.

Differences in depression rates

Among adolescents who identify as lesbian or gay, researchers estimated that 61% of those who did not have a trusted person to turn to for help experienced depression during the previous year. Among respondents who had at least one such person, the figure was 35%.

The difference was even greater regarding serious thoughts of suicide: 66% of lesbians and gays without a trusted person reported them, compared with 27% of those who could seek support. The authors also recorded an association between being able to talk to someone and lower rates of reports of having a suicide plan during the past year.

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Whom adolescents turn to

The study was based on a nationwide survey of American adolescents. The researchers also analyzed whom young people would be willing to turn to in the event of serious problems. About eight out of ten heterosexual adolescents said they would turn to a parent. Among gay, lesbian and bisexual adolescents, about six out of ten respondents gave this answer.

LGBQ+ adolescents more often named friends, romantic partners and other adults as sources of support, and were also more likely to rely on several people at once. The study’s lead author, Evan Krueger, an associate professor at Tulane University’s School of Social Work, said that such adolescents may seek connection and support outside the home if they do not find it in their family.

Publication in a scientific journal

The study by Krueger and Isaac Wright was published on October 12, 2026, in JAMA Pediatrics. The authors noted that friends cannot always replace the consistent support of an adult, and that schools, families and communities can play a role in ensuring that adolescents are not left alone with serious problems.

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