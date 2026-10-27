A preprint study involving 5,598 adults in the United States found that alcohol consumption was most closely associated with changes in the diversity and composition of bacteria in the oral cavity among all analyzed beverages. As News-Medical reports, scientists combined data from three large US cohorts: the Agricultural Health Study, the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study, and the PLCO cancer screening study.

Alcohol and bacterial diversity

Participants reported their usual beverage consumption over the previous 12 months. The researchers analyzed associations between consumption of coffee, tea, beer, wine, liquor, sugary and artificially sweetened beverages, as well as 100% fruit juice, and the oral microbiome. They used mouth-rinse samples and 16S rRNA sequencing for this purpose.

People with the highest level of alcohol consumption had approximately 10 more amplicon sequence variants — an indicator of bacterial richness — than those who did not consume alcohol. The largest estimated association with this indicator was recorded for liquor: approximately 15 more variants compared with non-drinkers. For beer and wine, the figure was about seven additional variants.

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Associations with individual bacteria

Alcoholic beverages accounted for 25 of the 28 statistically significant associations at the bacterial genus level among six broad beverage categories. Higher alcohol consumption was associated with a higher estimated model-based frequency of the genera Megasphaera and Peptostreptococcus, which have previously been associated with poor oral health. At the same time, in the group with the highest alcohol consumption, the expected abundance of the genus Lautropia was 23% lower, and lower relative abundance of Streptococcus was also observed.

Coffee had only three statistically significant associations with individual bacterial genera, including with a higher relative abundance of Atopobium. No significant associations were found for tea, sugary and artificially sweetened beverages, or fruit juice after adjustment for multiple comparisons.

The authors emphasized that this was a cross-sectional analysis, so it does not prove that alcohol causes microbiome changes or affects disease risk. The study also did not assess whether participants had periodontitis, and dietary data were self-reported. The results could potentially have been influenced by unaccounted-for factors, including oral hygiene and medication use.

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