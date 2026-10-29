A study involving 5,336 people in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa found that, according to researchers’ estimates, the sample would have had 25% fewer mental health problems without experiencing floods. This conclusion was reached after comparing participants who had experienced floods with people without such experience, TimesLIVE reports.

Anxiety, depression and PTSD symptoms

In the combined data from the four countries, signs of severe anxiety were identified in one in 12 participants who had experienced a flood. Symptoms indicating depression were recorded in one in eight, while approximately one in five showed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Signs of PTSD were the most common mental health problem among people who had experienced floods in all four countries. In the Mozambican sample, fewer than 1% of people without flood experience had such symptoms, but among those affected, they occurred 55 times more often. In Kenya, signs of PTSD were found in more than four out of ten participants who had experienced a flood, compared with three out of ten among those without such experience.

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Young people and assistance after floods

In South Africa, the share of mental health problems that researchers linked to floods was closer to one-third. Young participants were more likely to show signs of anxiety and had higher levels of PTSD symptoms after floods than other age groups. At the same time, indicators among people in control groups who had not experienced floods were similar to those of older participants.

Project leader and AHRI epidemiologist Collins Iwuji stressed that the results do not reflect the situation across all of Africa, but add to evidence on the link between floods and mental health in different regions of the continent. Psychiatry expert Vasco Cumbe said that after natural disasters, people are usually provided with food, water and clothing, but psychological consequences are often not considered either during the response or in disaster preparedness.

Among measures that could reduce risks, the researchers named early flood warnings, which give people time to prepare or temporarily leave dangerous areas. They also mentioned clearing drainage systems so that water does not flood homes and roads.

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