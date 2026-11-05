Researchers at UCLA Health concluded that for women who undergo bilateral mastectomy to treat ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), regular mammography and other imaging examinations in the absence of symptoms may offer limited benefit. As News-Medical reports, most recurrences in the study were detected after patients developed symptoms or doctors noticed changes, rather than during routine screening.

Data from 90 patients

The team analyzed the medical records of 90 patients who underwent bilateral mastectomy for DCIS in 2017–2019. The median follow-up period was nearly six years. DCIS is a non-invasive form of breast cancer in which abnormal cells develop in the milk ducts but do not spread to nearby tissues.

Half of the participants continued to undergo breast imaging after surgery, including mammography, ultrasound, or MRI. In total, they underwent 154 such examinations. Twelve of them led to biopsies in nine patients: eight biopsy results were benign, while another four detected cancer recurrences.

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One recurrence was detected during screening

Of the four recurrences, only one was detected through a routine examination in a patient without symptoms. The other three cases were diagnosed after lumps, swelling, breast pain, or other concerning changes noticed by doctors appeared, prompting diagnostic imaging.

The authors found no consistent association between the use of imaging and age, genetic risk, tumor size, or the type of breast reconstruction. In their view, decisions on screening may vary depending on the physician and may not always be based on individual risk factors.

The researchers emphasized that the findings do not mean abandoning further medical follow-up. They noted the importance of regular clinical examinations and prompt assessment of new lumps, skin changes, swelling, or other symptoms. Imaging may also be needed to assess implants after reconstruction, which differs from screening for recurrence. Due to the small sample size and data from a single medical center, the authors pointed to the need for larger studies, including among patients at higher risk of recurrence.

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