Researchers at University College London in England, United Kingdom, found that the most significant changes in HbA1c levels and body weight after starting antipsychotic treatment occur during the first 90 days. As News-Medical reports, the work was published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry.

Data from nearly 97,000 people

The scientists analysed anonymised primary care physician records from England’s National Health Service for nearly 97,000 adults aged 18 to 59 with severe mental disorders. All of them started taking one of four second-generation antipsychotics — olanzapine, quetiapine, risperidone, or aripiprazole — between 2000 and 2023.

The researchers compared data from two years before treatment began and two years after it. During the first 90 days after treatment started, HbA1c — an indicator of average blood sugar levels — rose about 14 times faster than before therapy. Body weight increased about nine times faster during this period.

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Weight does not always reflect HbA1c changes

The authors noted that changes in body weight and HbA1c did not always occur at the same time. In their view, monitoring weight alone may fail to detect important metabolic changes. The study’s first author, Juan Carlos Bazo-Alvarez, said healthcare professionals should check weight and blood sugar levels before treatment begins and during the first months afterward.

The largest early changes in both indicators were recorded among patients taking olanzapine: during the first 90 days, HbA1c rose about 50 times faster and body weight about 10 times faster than before therapy began. Among people with prediabetes at the start of treatment, 19% developed type 2 diabetes within two years, while the figure was 3% among people with normal blood sugar levels.

Among women, during the first 90 days, the rates of increase were about 24 times higher for HbA1c and 12 times higher for body weight compared with the period before therapy. Among men, the corresponding figures were about 10 times for both HbA1c and body weight. The study was based on existing medical records, so the authors could not account for all factors, including diet, physical activity, or other medications.

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