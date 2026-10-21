In Australia, researchers at the University of Sydney have proposed distinguishing a possible subtype of mood disorder — circadian depression, linked to the internal 24-hour biological rhythm. In a study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry, about one in four participants with severe, recurrent or persistent depression met the criteria for this subtype, ABC News reports.

Signs of the proposed subtype

The research team analyzed clinical and genetic data from 11,380 Australians who took part in a long-term national depression study. According to self-reports, 2,604 participants reported at least three characteristics that the study’s authors defined as criteria for circadian depression.

These include waking up feeling extremely tired, an evening chronotype, or a tendency to be a “night owl,” a seasonal pattern of illness, later sleep, longer sleep during depressive episodes, and “social jetlag” — a significant difference in sleep schedules on working and free days.

Study lead Emiliana Tonini said that participants with these characteristics more often reported more severe symptoms. These included an earlier onset of illness, manic symptoms, suicidality, weight gain during episodes of deterioration, and a more complicated course of the disorder. The study also points to possible differences in the genetic profile, including a higher genetic risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

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Further research is needed

University of New South Wales psychiatrist Philip Mitchell, who was not involved in the work, noted that there is not yet enough evidence to introduce circadian depression into clinical practice as a separate subtype. According to him, its features partly overlap with the recognized subtype of atypical depression, so clearer criteria for distinguishing them and international studies are needed.

The authors suggest that patients with these characteristics may respond less well to traditional antidepressants, but stress that this conclusion is based on participants’ self-reports and requires further verification. Among the potential approaches, the researchers named melatonin, antidepressants targeting the melatonin system, light therapy, and behavioral changes. Circadian depression is not currently included in the American Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as an independent diagnosis.

Researchers and independent experts agreed that patients with depression should be asked about the features of their daily rhythm. At the same time, this approach should complement, rather than replace, traditional depression treatment.

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