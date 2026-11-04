A study in China involving 26,836 men who sought fertility assessment found an association between wearing tight underwear and poorer sperm parameters. Participants who most often wore tight underwear had higher odds of lower ejaculate volume, lower sperm motility, a smaller proportion of normally shaped cells, and a larger proportion of sperm with damaged DNA.

As ScienceAlert reports, researchers compared data from 21,221 men who predominantly wore loose underwear with data from 5,615 participants who chose tight styles, including briefs, thongs, or tight boxers. The median age of participants was 30 years. The results were published in the Asian Journal of Andrology.

Which parameters differed

After accounting for other health factors, wearing tight underwear was associated with 18% higher odds of lower ejaculate volume. This group also had 12% higher odds of a lower number of motile sperm, 48% higher odds of a smaller proportion of normally shaped sperm, and 108% higher odds of a larger proportion of cells with DNA fragmentation.

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Elevated sperm DNA fragmentation was found in 10.7% of men who wore tight underwear, compared with 5.8% among those who wore loose underwear. In an additional analysis, the authors also reported a higher prevalence of erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation in the tight-underwear group.

Study limitations

The study is observational, so it does not prove that tight underwear itself causes poorer sperm quality or that switching to loose styles will increase the likelihood of conception. The authors suggest that heat exposure to the scrotum may be a possible explanation: sperm develop optimally at temperatures 2–3 °C below body temperature, while tight underwear may raise the temperature in this area by up to 1 °C.

At the same time, all participants sought fertility assessment, so the results cannot automatically be generalized to the wider population. Another 2022 study involving 3,041 couples in the United States and Canada found no convincing association between the likelihood of conception and factors that raise temperature in the scrotal area, including wearing tight underwear.

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