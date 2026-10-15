US study links GLP-1 drugs to rare vision loss — ScienceDaily

A study by US scientists found an association between starting treatment with GLP-1 class drugs and a small increase in the risk of ischemic optic neuropathy, a rare condition that can cause sudden and potentially persistent visual impairment. ScienceDaily reports, citing a study by a team from Rutgers University.

The scientists analyzed data from a large database of US adults aged 18 to 65 with type 2 diabetes who had recently begun taking medications to control the disease. The study was published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Which drugs were studied

The GLP-1 receptor agonist class includes semaglutide, sold under the names Ozempic and Wegovy, as well as tirzepatide — Mounjaro and Zepbound. These medications are used to control blood sugar levels and body weight; they may also reduce the risk of certain cardiovascular and kidney problems.

The researchers found that GLP-1 use was associated with a small increase in the likelihood of ischemic optic neuropathy. At the same time, the absolute risk remained low: over 18 months of treatment, this amounted to approximately three to four additional cases per 10,000 patients.

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The risk remains low

Ischemic neuropathy occurs when blood flow to the optic nerve, which transmits visual information from the eye to the brain, is reduced. More than 80% of cases, according to estimates cited in the article, involve the nonarteritic anterior form of the disease, in which the blood supply to the front part of the optic nerve is disrupted.

The condition does not usually lead to complete blindness, but it can affect part of the visual field in one eye. Possible symptoms include sudden blurred vision, darkening, or the appearance of areas that a person cannot see. Such cases were recorded more often among men and people aged 50 to 65.

The authors stressed that the identified association does not prove a direct causal effect of GLP-1 drugs on the optic nerve: differences in patients' accompanying health conditions may have affected the results. They pointed to the need for further research and advised not to delay an ophthalmological examination in the event of sudden changes in vision.

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