Researchers have identified 1,260 genetic variants associated with five major personality traits: extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness to experience. As News-Medical reports, the findings were published in the journal Nature.

Data from more than one million participants

The authors combined data from 46 research groups. Depending on the trait analyzed, the sample ranged from 611,000 to 1.14 million people. Of the 1,260 identified variants, 824 are located in regions of the genome that had not previously been linked to the corresponding personality trait.

Researchers note that the results do not indicate the existence of a separate gene for sociability or conscientiousness. According to their estimates, each of the five traits is independently influenced by more than 16,000 common genetic variants, each with a small effect.

Genetics explains only part of the differences

In the primary analysis, common genetic variants explained approximately 5% to 9% of the differences in measured personality traits. At the same time, the environment also affects personality development, so genetic data do not determine it in advance.

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The links between genetic variants and traits were generally similar across different age groups, Western regions, personality test types, as well as participant self-assessments and assessments by people close to them. Lower consistency of results was recorded for agreeableness.

Link to behavior and health

Scientists also identified genetic overlaps between personality traits, behavior, and health indicators, including mental disorders, psychoactive substance use, and physical activity. Genetic profiles associated with neuroticism were linked to a higher risk of the psychiatric conditions studied. Conscientiousness, in turn, had genetic links to lower psychoactive substance use and more frequent physical exercise.

The authors stressed that these are group-level associations that do not make it possible to accurately predict the future behavior of a particular person. Larger-scale studies involving people from a broader range of backgrounds and cultural environments are needed to test how applicable these patterns are to different populations.

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