Study identifies gaps in endometriosis guidelines — News-Medical

An international study by the University of Queensland found that guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis insufficiently represent adolescents, gender-diverse people, and people with lived experience of the condition. As News-Medical reports, scientists analysed documents from 47 countries, including 19 guidelines published in languages other than English.

Patient participation in guideline development

Specialists from the World Health Organization, members of the governing board of the World Endometriosis Society, and representatives of patient groups took part in the study. According to Professor Gita Mishra of the Australian Women and Girls’ Health Research Centre at the University of Queensland, 70% of the reviewed guidelines were not developed with consideration for the experiences of people living with endometriosis.

The researchers also recorded significant differences between countries in recommendations on diagnosis, treatment, fertility support, and non-medication management of endometriosis. Most guidelines come from high-income countries, primarily in Europe. The authors described gaps in countries in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean as particularly noticeable.

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Adolescents and primary health care

A quarter of the analysed guidelines were developed without the participation of adolescents, although symptoms and diagnostic delays often begin during adolescence. Only one in five guidelines explicitly mentions gender-diverse people.

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus develops outside it. There is no definitive cure for this condition; according to estimates cited in the material, it affects about 10% of women of reproductive age worldwide, or approximately 190 million people.

Dr Deredje Gete from the University of Queensland’s School of Public Health noted that all international guidelines were prepared with the participation of gynaecologists, but fewer than half took into account the views of general practitioners. The researchers plan to work with the WHO to develop standardised global guidelines on endometriosis.

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