In the Netherlands and Norway, researchers found that pre-eclampsia was recorded more often among women with familial hypercholesterolemia than in the control group: 11% versus 7%. This was an observational study, the results of which were reported by News-Medical, citing a publication in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

More than 1,400 women compared

Scientists compared data from 484 women with familial hypercholesterolemia and 968 participants in the control group aged 40 and older. Women with this condition were matched with controls at a one-to-two ratio by age, smoking status, body mass index and ethnicity.

Participants were recruited in 2023–2025, while information on reproductive health and pregnancy outcomes was obtained through online surveys. Familial hypercholesterolemia is an inherited condition in which cholesterol levels, including LDL cholesterol, remain high throughout life and substantially increase the risk of heart disease.

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No causal link established

Pre-eclampsia is characterized by elevated blood pressure during pregnancy combined with organ damage. It can lead to complications, including slowed fetal growth and preterm birth.

The authors emphasized that the findings do not mean that every woman with familial hypercholesterolemia will develop pre-eclampsia. No statistically significant differences between the groups were found in other indicators of reproductive health and pregnancy course; the number of pregnancies was also comparable.

As the study was observational, it does not allow researchers to state that familial hypercholesterolemia or high LDL cholesterol levels cause pre-eclampsia. The researchers believe that women with familial hypercholesterolemia who are planning pregnancy should discuss cardiovascular risks, blood pressure and the management of lipid-lowering therapy with their medical team. At the same time, the findings mainly concern women of European descent, which limits their applicability to other population groups.

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