A study points to a possible mechanism through which people with ulcerative colitis may experience intestinal pain even when inflammation is under control and colonoscopy results are normal. As Live Science reports, the results of the laboratory work were published on October 23 in the journal Science Immunology.

Tissue stiffness and pain signals

The study authors analyzed cell-sequencing data from intestinal tissue of patients with ulcerative colitis, as well as mouse models of the disease. They focused on resident immune cells that are constantly present in the intestinal wall and come into contact with nerve endings. In colitis, there were more of these cells, and their levels of the Piezo1 protein were higher than in healthy intestinal tissue.

Experiments in mice showed that intestinal tissue in colitis was stiffer and less elastic. This was observed both in a model with visible inflammation and in a model where there was almost none. In both cases, the animals showed increased pain sensitivity.

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The role of the Piezo1 protein

According to the authors, mechanical impact on stiffer tissue may activate Piezo1 in the membrane of immune cells. Calcium ions then enter the cell through this channel, after which the NF-κB protein moves into the nucleus and triggers the production of nerve growth factor, NGF. NGF interacts with nearby neurons that perceive pain.

According to the study's findings, nerve endings may become denser and hypersensitive, meaning ordinary intestinal activity can cause pain. When researchers chemically switched off Piezo1 or removed the corresponding gene in immune cells in the intestines of mice, the increased pain sensitivity disappeared.

An independent expert noted that further research should examine the role of cytokines and determine whether the same chain of reactions occurs in human cells. The authors also cautioned that the mouse models reproduced short-term symptoms and may not fully reflect the chronic course of the disease in humans. The team plans to develop a drug that could act locally on Piezo1 without suppressing the entire immune system.

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