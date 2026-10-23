Patient’s wife recounts daraxonrasib trial in Boston — STAT News

In the United States, at the STAT Summit in Boston, Dana Senaga spoke about the experience of her husband, Bobby Senaga, who took part in a clinical trial of daraxonrasib for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. As STAT News reports, Bobby was among the first patients to receive the drug.

Seeking treatment after chemotherapy

After Bobby Senaga’s cancer stopped responding to standard chemotherapy, the family began looking for options for further treatment. First, they traveled to California, then to Texas, and later returned home to Hawaii.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bobby Senaga died on August 25, 2024, in Hawaii. At the summit, his wife spoke about what the additional months of life meant to the family.

Access to a new drug

According to STAT News, the approval of daraxonrasib became the biggest advance in decades in the fight against pancreatic cancer, which is difficult to treat. At the same time, the publication notes that participation in clinical trials and access to new medicines may require significant resources.

Read us on