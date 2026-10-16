Researchers in the United Kingdom have found an association between a preference for very hot tea or coffee and a higher relative risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The analysis included data from 977,282 participants in two major British cohorts — the Million Women Study and UK Biobank, ScienceAlert reports.

Risk depended on temperature

Participants were asked what temperature of drinks they usually chose — very hot, hot, or warm — as well as how many cups of tea and coffee they drank each day. People who preferred very hot drinks had a 3.17 times higher relative risk of developing esophageal squamous cell carcinoma during the follow-up period than those who drank warm beverages, after accounting for consumption frequency.

Compared with warm drinks, a preference for hot drinks was associated with a 69% increase in relative risk. The association was similar among both those who mainly drank tea and coffee lovers. Adding milk, data on which were collected in the Million Women Study, did not substantially alter the identified association between drink temperature and risk.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact of the number of drinks

Researchers also recorded an association between the number of hot drinks and disease risk. Among people who drank six or more hot drinks per day, the relative risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma was 71% higher than among those who drank fewer than six hot drinks, after accounting for drink temperature.

The authors emphasize that this observational study does not prove a causal relationship. At the same time, they suggest that lowering the temperature of drinks could reduce the number of cases. According to their estimate, if people who drink beverages very hot switched to hot drinks, this could potentially prevent 14% of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma cases in the United Kingdom — approximately 440 cases per year.

An important limitation of the work is that the scientists did not measure the actual temperature of the drinks: participants only described them themselves as very hot, hot, or warm. The study was published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Read us on