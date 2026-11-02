In the randomized NODULE-SHOCK study involving patients with calcified nodules in the coronary arteries, the combination of rotational atherectomy and intravascular lithotripsy before stent placement provided a larger stent expansion area than lithotripsy alone. This was reported by News-Medical.

The study included 120 patients with severely calcified coronary arteries. The condition of calcium deposits was assessed using optical coherence tomography, an intravascular imaging method. Calcified nodules were identified in 66 participants: 33 received combination therapy, while another 33 received intravascular lithotripsy alone.

Difference in stent area

The mean final stent area in the combination treatment group was 7.41 mm², compared with 6.23 mm² in the lithotripsy group. Thus, the figure was approximately 19% higher when the two methods were used. Stents in this group also had a more rounded and symmetrical shape. Procedural success was recorded in 100% of patients receiving combination therapy, compared with 97% in the lithotripsy-only group.

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Rotational atherectomy involves treating the calcium nodule with a small rotating burr, while intravascular lithotripsy uses pulses from a special balloon to disrupt deeper calcium deposits. Such nodules complicate full stent expansion, and insufficient expansion is associated with recurrent artery narrowing, blood clot formation, and the need for repeat interventions.

Additional pulses provided no benefit

Separately, the researchers analyzed 54 patients with severely calcified lesions without calcified nodules. All of them received intravascular lithotripsy: up to 120 pulses were used in 27 participants, while the other 27 received a physician-determined dose, averaging 75–80 pulses.

In the group with the maximum number of pulses, the mean figure was 114, but the final stent area did not differ: 5.50 mm² versus 5.56 mm². Over 30 days, neither cohort recorded deaths, heart attacks, repeat procedures on the treated artery, or stent thrombosis. One-year follow-up of the participants is ongoing; the authors noted that larger randomized multicenter studies are needed to assess long-term clinical outcomes.

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