A study by Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom found that e-cigarettes can help people quit smoking even without regular counseling. As News-Medical reports, the work was funded by the UK National Institute for Health and Care Research.

Results of the randomized trial

The randomized controlled trial, published in the journal NEJM Evidence, involved 1,170 adults. Participants were assigned to one of three approaches: automated UK National Health Service messages on quitting smoking, an e-cigarette starter kit, or the same kit combined with telephone counseling.

After six months, 11.3% of participants who received only an e-cigarette had quit smoking. In the automated messages group, the figure was 6.4%. Researchers noted that the likelihood of successfully quitting smoking was 76% higher in the first group. Tobacco abstinence was verified using exhaled carbon monoxide tests.

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Additional effect of telephone support

Participants who received e-cigarettes together with counseling were offered five telephone sessions over four weeks. In this group, 21.1% of people had stopped smoking after six months — almost twice as many as among those who received only an e-cigarette.

After 12 months, sustained smoking cessation was recorded in 16.8% of participants in the e-cigarette and counseling group, 9% of the e-cigarette-only group, and 5.4% of the automated messages group. Most participants who quit smoking with the help of e-cigarettes continued vaping one year after the study began.

The authors also found that more than two-thirds of people who had quit smoking in the automated messages group after six months were using e-cigarettes. After excluding participants who used products outside their assigned group, the smoking cessation rate in this group fell to 2.7%.

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