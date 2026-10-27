African health experts have called for an immediate and coordinated response following new cases of Ebola virus disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in Kenya and Nigeria. Kenya has confirmed a ninth case, while Nigeria has confirmed one. This was reported by News-Medical, citing SciDev.Net.

The situation in Kenya and Nigeria

Amref Health Africa Director General Githinji Gitahi said that all nine cases in Kenya belong to a single cluster. According to him, there are no signs of the infection spreading in communities, no new cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours, and 14 samples tested negative. He stressed that Ebola is not transmitted through the air, and infection occurs through contact with the bodily fluids of a sick or deceased person or contaminated materials.

The first patient in Kenya was returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo via Uganda's Entebbe to Nairobi. He sought medical care but died two days later. Eight people are in isolation and receiving treatment in Nairobi hospitals, while another 120 are in quarantine. Kenya has requested 10,000 vaccine doses to protect healthcare workers.

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In Nigeria, a female patient who had previously travelled to Uganda recovered significantly after treatment at a private medical facility in Abuja. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention identified 53 contacts of the patient and placed them under observation; at that time, none had tested positive. Genomic analysis showed a genetic relationship between the virus detected in Nigeria and the virus detected in the Kenya case, but an epidemiological link between the cases is still being established.

Vaccines and response measures

According to the report, since the outbreak in the DRC was declared on May 15, 9,552 confirmed infections and more than 4,600 deaths have been recorded. Uganda ended its own outbreak in August, recording 20 cases and two deaths. There are no approved specific vaccines or medicines for the Bundibugyo virus. At the same time, the World Health Organization announced the launch in the city of Bunia in the DRC of a phase 2/3 trial of the TUMAINI vaccine.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are working with health authorities in the DRC, Kenya and Nigeria to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and response. The organization has sent a technical team to Abuja, provided laboratory supplies for 500 PCR tests, and is facilitating access to 10,000 vaccine doses. WHO recommended against imposing travel or trade restrictions with the affected countries.

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