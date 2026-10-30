In the United Kingdom, the authors of an article published in The Lancet journal called on authorities to treat the manosphere and online misogyny as a public health issue, in the same way as obesity or smoking. To counter its consequences, they propose a coordinated response involving the government, schools, health services and civil society organizations, The Guardian reports.

Commercial ecosystem

The report defined the manosphere as a diffuse commercial ecosystem and a collection of online communities united by views on masculinity, misogyny and male victimization. The authors believe it has become a profitable industry that makes money by promoting extreme forms of misogyny and aggrieved masculinity.

Co-author Professor Kent Buse, who is also a co-founder of the Global 50/50 think tank, said this is not a marginal phenomenon but a business model in which outrage and resentment encourage the spread of the most radical content. According to him, the problem is not boys and men, but the conditions that leave them isolated and without a sense of a secure future, as well as the companies that profit from their anger and insecurity.

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The need for an alternative

The authors also pointed to the growing disengagement of boys from education in different countries around the world, loneliness, financial difficulties and social exclusion. In their view, this may make young men more vulnerable to online communities that offer simple explanations for their problems and often encourage them to blame women and feminism.

Another co-author of the report, Professor Sarah Hawkes, stressed that the manosphere gives boys and young men a sense of belonging, an identity and explanations for life difficulties. She believes that simply eliminating the manosphere without a convincing alternative will not produce results, so boys and young men need to be offered a better option.

Mark Brooks, director of policy and communications at the Centre for Policy Research on Men and Boys, supported the conclusion that this is a public health issue. He noted that men, boys, women and girls suffer from such content, while levels of engagement with it vary among men and boys.

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