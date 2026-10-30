In Poland, Professor Małgorzata Gałązka-Sobotka of Lazarski University proposed introducing a mandatory preventive medical check-up every five years. In her view, regularly undergoing such examinations should be linked to maintaining the continuity of citizens’ health insurance, RMF24 reports.

Proposal at debates in the Sejm

The expert voiced the recommendation during the National Debate on Health in the Sejm. The event was organized jointly by the Polish Sejm, the Supreme Medical Chamber and the College of Family Physicians. Its aim was to reach an understanding beyond political divisions in order to improve the quality of treatment.

Gałązka-Sobotka stated that health is the foundation of state security and should be viewed as a key investment rather than an expense. According to her, the system should focus not only on responding to illnesses but also on strengthening the health of society as a whole. She also noted that investments in prevention and health maintenance can generate up to a fourfold return, including through higher productivity and better use of human capital.

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Access to medical care

Chair of the Supreme Council of Nurses and Midwives Mariola Łodzińska stressed that healthcare reform should begin by ensuring patients have quick access to the necessary care. She pointed to existing barriers to accessing primary care physicians, specialists and home care.

Participants in the debate also discussed the social and universal nature of Poland’s public healthcare system. They stated that without state healthcare, 95% of Polish women and men would not be able to pay for treatment on their own. The meeting was attended by representatives of the medical community and the social side, while the Health Ministry was represented by Deputy Minister Tomasz Maciejewski.

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