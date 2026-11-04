In the United States, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco found that a standardized kudzu extract may help people with alcohol use disorder reduce the number of binge-drinking days. The trial involved 120 adults who reported at least one such episode per week.

As News-Medical reports, half of the participants received a standardized extract of the kudzu plant, while the other half received a placebo. For 12 weeks, they were advised to take the product about 2.5 hours before situations in which they expected substantial alcohol consumption. All participants also received brief weekly counseling.

Trial results

At the start of the study, the average number of binge-drinking days in both groups was 2.15 per week. By the end of treatment, this figure had fallen to 1.42 days per week in the kudzu group, while it changed little in the placebo group, to 2.06 days.

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The proportion of weeks during which participants reported at least one binge-drinking episode decreased from 88% to 58% in the extract group. In the placebo group, the figure changed from 88% to 81%. Three months after treatment ended, participants prescribed kudzu still had statistically significantly fewer binge-drinking days than the placebo group.

Safety and limitations

Participants tolerated the kudzu extract well: the number of side effects did not exceed that in the placebo group, and no serious treatment-related adverse events were identified. The study was published on November 4 in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

The authors cautioned that the results cannot automatically be extended to commercially available kudzu supplements, as the trial used a standardized formulation. Larger studies are needed to confirm the findings among broader groups of people.

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