ENT1 linked to metabolic liver disease development — News-Medical

Researchers at the University of Barcelona in Spain have identified a link between the transporter protein ENT1 and the development of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). The work, published in the journal Metabolism: Clinical and Experimental, is based on experiments using animal models, analyses of patients’ liver biopsies, and data from gene expression databases. News-Medical reports.

MASLD is not associated with alcohol consumption and is characterized by excessive fat accumulation in the liver. It can progress to more severe forms, including fibrosis or liver cancer. The scientists focused on ENT1, a protein that regulates the passage of small nucleoside molecules through the plasma membrane, which are important for the functioning of liver cells.

Results of experiments in mice

Experiments in mice with and without ENT1 showed a connection between this transporter and nucleoside levels, including adenosine. Adenosine is involved in regulating inflammation and the cellular response to stress.

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In mice deficient in ENT1, adenosine levels in the liver were lower. These animals were protected from inflammation, fibrosis, and excessive fat accumulation in this organ. They also demonstrated better glucose tolerance and higher insulin sensitivity, which, according to the authors, indicates a possible effect of ENT1 on overall metabolism.

Protein expression changes as the disease progresses

Analysis of patients’ liver samples and gene expression databases showed that ENT1 expression in the liver changes depending on the stage of MASLD. At early stages, its level was higher in both people and mice, while it decreased as the disease progressed. In people with early-stage MASLD, higher ENT1 expression was associated with elevated insulin levels and a higher HOMA-IR index, which is used as an indicator of insulin resistance.

The authors consider ENT1 a potential target for future therapeutic approaches, as drugs capable of inhibiting its activity already exist, and some are at various stages of clinical development. At the same time, they stress that applying this approach to MASLD requires substantially more research involving humans and larger patient groups.

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