A study based on national databases from France and Sweden has identified a link between epilepsy and an increased likelihood of developing young-onset dementia — before the age of 65. As News-Medical reports, the results were published on October 14, 2026, in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

The authors emphasize that the study establishes an association and does not prove that epilepsy directly causes dementia. The researchers used two approaches: they analyzed whether people with dementia had an epilepsy diagnosis or prescriptions for anti-seizure medications during the previous 10 years, and they also followed people with epilepsy for 10 years.

Data from France and Sweden

In France, researchers compared 11,360 people with young-onset dementia with 113,600 people without this diagnosis, matched by age and sex. In Sweden, the analysis included 16,433 people with dementia and 164,330 people in the control group.

In the French sample, 12.5% of people with dementia had an epilepsy diagnosis, compared with 1.2% of participants without dementia. Anti-seizure medications were prescribed to 27.3% of people with dementia and 10.3% of those in the control group. Similar results were obtained in Sweden.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The risk remained low

For the second analysis, scientists selected people in France aged 30 to 55 who were first diagnosed with epilepsy in 2008. They were compared with people who had already had epilepsy before 2008 and with participants without epilepsy. Over 10 years, young-onset dementia was diagnosed in 2.2% of people with a new epilepsy diagnosis, 1.7% of people with previously diagnosed epilepsy, and 0.2% of participants without epilepsy.

After adjusting for stroke, mood disorders, and traumatic brain injuries, people with recently diagnosed epilepsy were six times more likely to develop dementia than people without epilepsy. For participants with previously diagnosed epilepsy, the risk was 74% higher.

Study author Vincent Navarro of Sorbonne University noted that despite the strong association between the conditions, the absolute risk remains low. He also pointed to the need to assess cognitive risks earlier in people with epilepsy and to control modifiable factors, including high blood pressure.

Among the study's limitations, the authors cited the lack of detailed data on the types and causes of dementia and epilepsy. In addition, the analysis was based on information from two high-income countries with universal health care coverage, so the results may not apply to other health care systems.

Read us on