In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized an accelerated transcranial magnetic stimulation protocol for treating depression in May 2026. The Triple TBS Thirty-Minute Interval protocol may reduce the duration of the course from about six to three weeks, News-Medical reports.

Specialists at the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute at UT Southwestern participated in developing this approach. It is intended primarily for people whose depression responds insufficiently to commonly used antidepressants.

Three sessions in one visit

A standard TMS course usually involves visiting a clinic five days a week for about six weeks. Under the accelerated protocol, patients also attend five days a week but complete the course in approximately three weeks.

During one visit, a patient undergoes three short theta-burst stimulation (TBS) sessions instead of one. Each session lasts about six minutes, with 30-minute breaks between them. In total, the clinic visit takes approximately 90 minutes.

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TMS is a non-invasive method: a magnetic coil near the scalp stimulates areas of the brain associated with mood regulation. The procedure does not require surgery, anesthesia, or sedation. A standard TMS session may last about 40 minutes, whereas TBS makes it possible to deliver a clinical dose of stimulation in several minutes.

Limitations and possible side effects

According to UT Southwestern, neurophysiological studies indicate that a 30-minute interval may enhance the effect of the second and third sessions. At the same time, there are not yet data for accelerated TBS showing that certain patient groups benefit from it more than from traditional TMS.

Before prescribing treatment, a doctor assesses the patient’s medical history. Some implanted or electromagnetic devices in the head area may make it impossible to perform the procedure safely. Possible short-term side effects include headache, discomfort at the stimulation site, dizziness, tingling, or facial muscle twitching; a serious risk is a small possibility of a seizure during the procedure.

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