Health officials are working behind the scenes to prevent a conflict between state and federal authorities over the regulation of artificial intelligence that performs clinical tasks. This includes systems capable of writing prescriptions.

Overlap of authority

As STAT News reports, officials fear that confusion caused by overlapping authority between states and federal agencies could slow the adoption of AI in healthcare. The issue is connected to the fact that both levels of government have authority over technologies that perform clinical work.

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States regulate the practice of medicine and license physicians and other healthcare professionals. At the same time, if artificial intelligence performs such tasks without human oversight, the relevant product will likely fall under the jurisdiction of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates medical devices.

The federal approach

The Trump administration has sought to ease the regulatory burden on companies developing AI for healthcare and has also created new payment mechanisms for such technologies. However, the issue of delineating federal regulation and state authority over clinical AI remains a problem.

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