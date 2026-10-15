In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finalized a rule allowing manufacturers to use salt substitutes in dozens of standardized food products, The Hill reports. It will take effect on December 14 and will apply to 139 food standards, including those for bread, sour cream, canned green peas, cheese, mayonnaise and canned tuna.

Requirements for manufacturers

Under the rule, companies may replace part or all of the added salt with a safe and suitable substitute while retaining the product's traditional name. Such an ingredient must reduce sodium content and perform the same functions in the product as salt.

Recipe changes will be voluntary: manufacturers will not be required to abandon regular salt. The FDA said previous standards for many products required or permitted the use of salt but did not provide for its substitutes, limiting the creation of products with reduced sodium content.

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Labeling and sodium content

The new rule does not introduce a separate front-of-package warning about the use of a salt substitute. However, the ingredient replacing sodium chloride, including potassium chloride, must be listed among the ingredients in accordance with current labeling rules.

Potassium chloride is one of the common substitutes: it provides a salty taste but may have a bitter, metallic or mineral aftertaste. Manufacturers often combine it with regular salt, flavor enhancers or other ingredients. Potassium-based substitutes may pose a risk to people with kidney disease or those taking medicines that affect potassium levels. Excess potassium can cause hyperkalemia and heart rhythm disorders.

According to the FDA, Americans consume an average of about 3,400 milligrams of sodium per day, nearly 50% more than the recommended limit of 2,300 milligrams. The agency estimates that approximately 90% of US residents exceed this level. The FDA links reduced sodium intake to a lower risk of hypertension, which is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and stroke.

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