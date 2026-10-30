In October 2026, the Florida Department of Health in the United States held a hearing on a proposal to repeal four vaccination requirements for enrolling children in schools and care facilities. The vaccines in question protect against Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) infection, chickenpox, pneumococcal disease, and hepatitis B, Fortune reports.

Repealing the requirements would not mean ending access to these vaccines. However, as the article notes, it could weaken the mechanism for maintaining high vaccination coverage and increase the risk of infections spreading among unvaccinated children and people who cannot receive adequate protection because of their age or health condition.

Vaccination rates and measles

The proposal is being discussed amid a measles outbreak in the state. As of October 17, Florida authorities reported 162 cases. At least 62 people were infected during an outbreak at Ave Maria University near the city of Naples.

In the 2025–2026 school year, 88.9% of children in Florida kindergarten classes received the MMR vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella. This is below the U.S. average of 92.4%, as well as the recommended 95% level for establishing herd immunity.

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In May 2026, the Department of Health removed county-level disease data from its website. The information was later restored, but there is currently no separate dashboard for tracking measles cases in the state. Data on the number of cases in 2026 were often published with delays, while public monitoring systems provide different overall figures.

Infections for which the requirements are proposed to be repealed

Before Hib vaccines came into widespread use, this infection was the leading cause of bacterial meningitis among children in the United States. In the early 1980s, about 20,000 invasive cases among children under five were recorded annually, including 12,000 cases of meningitis. After conjugate vaccines were introduced, the number of cases among young children fell by 99%.

Before the early 1990s, more than 4 million cases of chickenpox, between 10,500 and 13,500 hospitalizations, and between 100 and 150 deaths were recorded annually in the United States. Before the introduction of the childhood pneumococcal vaccine in 2000, this infection caused approximately 17,000 invasive illnesses annually in children under five. For infants infected with hepatitis B, the risk of developing a chronic form of the disease is about 90%.

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