Gamma delta T cells may attack small-cell lung cancer — News-Medical

Researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) have found that gamma delta T cells can recognize and destroy small-cell lung cancer cells. This is an aggressive form of cancer whose tumors often evade detection by conventional immune cells. News-Medical reports on the findings, published in the journal Cancer Cell.

An alternative immune response pathway

The team analyzed data from two immunotherapy clinical trials, IMpower133 and CASPIAN. The researchers linked a strong gamma delta T-cell signal to patients who benefited most from immunotherapy. According to the authors, patients with higher levels of these cells in their tumors were also more likely to have better treatment outcomes.

Senior study author, WEHI laboratory head Professor Kate Sutherland, said that small-cell lung cancer had for decades been considered particularly capable of hiding from the immune system. She noted that gamma delta T cells are likely able to recognize tumors that evade traditional mechanisms of anti-tumor immunity.

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Experiments on mini-tumors

To test this hypothesis, the scientists created mini-tumors in the laboratory from samples donated by patients through the Victorian Cancer Biobank in collaboration with Royal Melbourne Hospital. When these models were combined with gamma delta T cells isolated from the patients' own blood, the immune cells effectively recognized and destroyed the cancer cells.

The researchers also tested two existing drugs: tarlatamab, approved for treating small-cell lung cancer, and zoledronate, used for osteoporosis and cancer-related bone lesions. Zoledronate increased the number of gamma delta T cells and improved their ability to recognize tumors, while tarlatamab promoted closer contact between immune and cancer cells. The drug combination enhanced these cells' ability to attack the tumor in the laboratory model.

The study's first author, Dr. Jin Ng, suggested that the findings could pave the way for further research into adoptive cell therapy, in which gamma delta T cells are grown outside the body and then administered to a patient.

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