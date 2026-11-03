The peer-reviewed Journal of Hepatology published a case of clinical treatment of a patient with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency of the PiZZ genetic type using in vivo base gene editing. As News-Medical reports, a stable and clinically significant level of functional alpha-1 antitrypsin remained in the patient’s blood after therapy.

Liver biopsy results

Researchers analyzed a liver biopsy sample and reported high efficiency in correcting the genetic defect even at the lowest planned therapy dose. No unintended edits at the target site or off-target changes were found in the sample. According to the authors, this is the first published analysis of a liver biopsy from a patient treated with in vivo base gene editing.

The therapy was aimed at correcting the SERPINA1 gene. It changed the disease-causing homozygous PiZZ genotype into a mosaic of PiMM cells with a fully corrected genotype, PiMZ cells with a partially corrected genotype, and unedited PiZZ cells.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Liver and lung disease

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency can affect the liver and lungs. Treatment options exist for pulmonary manifestations, while liver transplantation remains the only definitive treatment for liver damage associated with this genetic disorder.

The study authors note that correcting more than 50% of alleles could potentially substantially reduce the risks of lung and liver damage. In their view, this approach could also be used for other inherited liver diseases, including blood clotting disorders. The researchers separately stressed the importance of liver biopsy for monitoring the genomic safety of such therapy.

Read us on