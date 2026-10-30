The American Geriatrics Society has presented a framework for safer prescribing of anti-obesity medications for older adults. As News-Medical reports, the document offers a practical approach to the use of such medications, including GLP-1 drugs, which act through hormone mechanisms associated with the gut.

What doctors are advised to consider

The framework’s authors note that weight-control medications may offer benefits for weight loss, glycemic control and other conditions. At the same time, older adults are underrepresented in clinical studies of these drugs. Therefore, when prescribing therapy, doctors are advised to consider age-related factors, including sarcopenia, frailty, the risk of muscle mass loss, malnutrition and dehydration.

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Assessing health status before treatment

The article, prepared by the Healthy Aging Special Interest Group of the American Geriatrics Society, examines the application of the Geriatrics 5Ms approach to incretin therapy. This approach covers cognitive status, mobility, medications, multiple medical conditions and patient priorities.

Before treatment begins, the authors recommend assessing a person’s functional status, nutritional adequacy and the presence of cognitive impairment. They also suggest combining therapy with strength exercises and adequate protein intake. For certain older patients, a team-based approach involving a dietitian, physical therapist, fitness trainer and behavioral health specialist may be appropriate.

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