Researchers at Mayo Clinic found that the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists is associated with a lower risk of dialysis or kidney transplantation in adults with bipolar disorder and chronic kidney disease. News-Medical reports on the study findings.

Analysis of medical records

The scientists analyzed de-identified electronic medical records from the TriNetX network, which contains data on approximately 131 million adults from 117 healthcare systems. The analysis included patients with bipolar disorder and mild or moderate chronic kidney disease who started treatment with a GLP-1 class drug or a comparator medication.

GLP-1 users were compared with patients taking DPP-4 inhibitors for diabetes treatment or renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitors, which are often used for chronic kidney disease. To match the groups, the researchers used statistical balancing of patient characteristics and followed outcomes for up to five years.

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Further confirmation needed

In both comparisons, taking GLP-1 drugs was associated with a lower risk of dialysis or kidney transplantation. This pattern generally persisted regardless of sex, race, obesity status, and the use of psychiatric medications, including lithium.

The authors noted that the study was observational and does not establish a causal relationship between GLP-1 use and a lower risk of dialysis or transplantation. The researchers also could not fully account for dosage, treatment adherence, its duration, and changes in therapy over time. Prospective studies and clinical trials are needed to confirm the findings.

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