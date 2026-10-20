Hormone therapy linked to more frequent migraines — News-Medical

A systematic review of five studies involving nearly 24,000 women linked postmenopausal hormone therapy to a higher frequency of migraine attacks and longer episode duration. The results will be presented at The Menopause Society’s annual meeting, to be held on October 20–24, 2026, in San Diego, United States, News-Medical reports.

What the analysis showed

The researchers assessed how hormone therapy is associated with the onset, severity, frequency and duration of migraine, as well as the use of painkillers among postmenopausal women. They considered data regardless of the method of hormone therapy administration.

The average migraine incidence in the pooled analysis was 18.94%. At the same time, the researchers found no statistically significant differences either in the number of analgesics women used each month or in migraine severity scores.

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Clinical trials are needed

According to the authors, further clinical research is needed to better understand the mechanisms of this association and select more effective treatment. According to the cited data, migraine affects 10–29% of women during the menopausal transition and may become more frequent, especially during perimenopause, due to an unpredictable decline in estrogen levels.

Stephanie Faubion, medical director of The Menopause Society, emphasized that hormone therapy remains the most effective treatment for vasomotor symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes, and can be used safely by many women with migraine. She cautioned that women with migraine may seek treatment for menopause symptoms more often, so additional research is needed to draw conclusions about the therapy’s effect on the course of migraine.

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