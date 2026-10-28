In the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced a policy that will temporarily allow pharmacies to compound certain peptide products. As STAT News reports, the decision is intended to expand access to experimental wellness products popular among some supporters of the MAHA movement.

Six peptides in the HHS policy

HHS will exercise “enforcement discretion” and will not take enforcement action against state-licensed pharmacies, federal facilities, or licensed physicians that compound six peptides. These are substances previously supported by an advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

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FDA is still considering the issue

The policy was announced while the FDA continues to consider whether to allow pharmacies to compound peptides. In July, an FDA advisory group voted to recommend allowing pharmacies to compound six such substances.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the MAHA movement support the use of peptides. At the same time, STAT News notes that there is little evidence of safety or effectiveness for many of these wellness compounds.

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