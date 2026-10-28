Japan has adopted a law prohibiting the transfer of human embryos or germ cells with edited genomes into the human reproductive tract and providing for criminal liability for violations. As reported by News-Medical, the law was passed on July 17, 2026, while the prohibitions and penalties will take effect on July 24, 2027.

Ban on heritable editing

The document regulates heritable human genome editing — interventions in embryos and germ cells whose changes may be passed on to future generations. The reproductive use of such technologies was already prohibited in Japan, but legislation did not provide for sanctions for transferring edited embryos or germ cells into the uterus.

At the same time, the law does not prohibit basic research into heritable genome editing. Such research may be conducted under legally binding ministerial oversight.

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Somatic therapies are not restricted

The new rules do not apply to somatic genome editing — therapies whose effects are limited to a patient's body and are not passed on to their offspring. The article notes that genome-editing-based treatments for sickle cell anemia and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia have already been approved for patients.

Professor Tsutomu Sawai of the Graduate School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hiroshima University called the law an important step in regulating this field. In a correspondence article published on September 8, 2026, in the journal Nature Medicine, he also stressed the need for international coordination, as people may seek such procedures in countries with weaker rules.

Sawai noted that further scientific developments, safety data, and changes in ethical approaches may provide grounds for revising the ban and the principles on which it is based.

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