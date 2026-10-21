In Japan, researchers analyzed data from 90,944 adults and found that the association between seafood consumption and long-term mortality differed depending on the type of seafood, processing method, and participants’ sex. Participants aged 40 to 69 in the Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study were followed for an average of 20.8 years, News-Medical reports.

Results for women and men

During the follow-up period, 26,976 participants died. Among women, the lowest all-cause mortality was recorded in the group with above-average consumption of fish and shellfish — about 100 grams per day. The authors stressed that this figure should not be interpreted as an established optimal intake.

Higher consumption of fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids among women was associated with lower all-cause mortality and mortality from cerebrovascular diseases. In the group with the highest level of such consumption, the hazard ratio for death from cerebrovascular diseases was about 19% lower than in the group with the lowest level. The researchers included salmon, sardines, mackerel, horse mackerel, and eel in this category, among others.

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The importance of processing methods

Among men, total seafood consumption was not associated with all-cause mortality. At the same time, several groups that consumed unsalted fish and shellfish had lower mortality from cerebrovascular diseases compared with participants with the lowest level of such consumption.

Unsalted seafood accounted for 77.3% of total seafood consumption, while fish high in omega-3 accounted for 39.2%. Salted products included salted and dried fish, dried young sardines, and salted roe. The researchers accounted for sodium intake but did not determine whether salt itself explained the differences in the observed associations.

The study is observational and therefore does not prove that changing one’s diet can prevent stroke, cardiovascular disease, or death. Participants’ diets were assessed only once, and the impact of possible seafood contaminants was not measured.

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