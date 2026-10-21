In Japan, medical associations have decided to stop using the term “abnormal delivery” to describe births involving medical intervention, including cesarean sections or vacuum extraction. The change took effect immediately when explaining the course of childbirth to pregnant women and their families. The government agreed to introduce the new approach, The Japan Times reports.

New wording for patients

The decision was made by the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Japan Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Their representatives met with Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno to present the changes.

Previously, births involving medical intervention were often defined as “abnormal” to distinguish them from births that do not require such procedures. Medical professionals expressed concern that this wording could give pregnant women and their families the impression that the childbirth experience is wrong or inferior, causing emotional distress. A July survey of members of the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology showed broad support for abandoning the expression.

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Changes in documents and insurance

Medical institutions will be encouraged not to use either the term “normal delivery” or “abnormal delivery” in communication with patients. Instead, they should name the specific procedure: vaginal delivery, vacuum-assisted delivery, or emergency cesarean section. Hospitals were also advised not to use the expression “natural childbirth” as a synonym for vaginal delivery, so as not to create the impression that other methods of delivery are unnatural.

The Health Ministry notified local authorities of the terminology change in administrative documents. Notices concerning the lump-sum childbirth allowance and childcare benefits will be reviewed first. The government also plans to urge private insurers to adopt the new wording and local authorities to review the wording in forms for medical examinations and vaccinations.

The terminology was previously also used in the public health insurance system, as births without medical intervention are currently not covered by public insurance. In May, parliament passed a healthcare reform law that provides for full insurance coverage of such births. Its implementation is expected within two years.

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