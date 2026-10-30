Researchers at Chiba University in Japan have discovered the OMC1 protein, which helps maintain chromosome cohesion in egg cells from the fetal period through adulthood. The work by the group led by Professor Keiichiro Ishiguro was published on October 29, 2026, in the journal Nature Aging, News-Medical reports.

The role of the OMC1 protein

Egg cells are formed during fetal development and then pause meiosis, the process of cell division, for a long period. During this time, the REC8 cohesin complex holds chromosome copies together. REC8 is not replenished and gradually weakens with age, which is associated with an increased likelihood of aneuploidy — an incorrect number of chromosomes. Aneuploidy is one of the causes of miscarriages, infertility and chromosomal disorders, including Down syndrome.

Scientists compared gene activity in immature fetal egg cells and male germ cells using single-cell RNA sequencing. This enabled them to identify the previously undescribed Omc1 gene, which is active in oocytes shortly before they enter a resting state. The OMC1 protein was found on chromosomes in the same regions as the REC8 complex; it remains there from the fetal stage through adulthood.

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Experiments in mice

In mice without the Omc1 gene, the REC8 complex began disappearing from chromosomes earlier than usual. Even young egg cells in these animals showed weakened chromosome cohesion and errors during chromosome separation, similar to those more often observed in older egg cells.

When researchers restored OMC1 in adult oocytes, the level of REC8 on chromosomes was partially restored and the number of chromosomal errors decreased. According to Ishiguro, OMC1 does not stop aging but supports chromosome cohesion and extends the “chromosomal life” of egg cells.

The authors also noted that variants of the human counterpart of OMC1 — the CCDC201 gene — had previously been associated with early menopause and loss of ovarian function. In experiments, a shortened version of mouse OMC1 did not localize to oocyte chromosomes and could not restore their cohesion. This may indicate that impaired OMC1 or CCDC201 function can affect reproductive aging.

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