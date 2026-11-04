Researchers at Kyushu University in Japan found that lipoic acid trisulfide (LASSS) more than doubled the binding of hepatocyte growth factor protein HGF to the c-met receptor under laboratory conditions. The compound was studied as a potential means of protecting the natural mechanism of skeletal muscle repair, ScienceDaily reports.

The work by the team of Professor Ryuichi Tatsumi of the Faculty of Agriculture at Kyushu University was published in the journal Scientific Reports. The researchers emphasize that stronger binding of HGF to the receptor alone does not prove improved muscle regeneration. Further experiments are needed to determine whether this effect will influence tissue healing and muscle strength.

The role of HGF in muscle repair

Skeletal muscle repair involves satellite cells, specialized stem cells that are activated after tissue damage or mechanical impact. HGF is stored in the material surrounding muscle fibers and can be released after injury, movement, or stretching. The protein attaches to the c-met receptor on the surface of satellite cells, promoting their proliferation, maturation, and the repair of muscle fibers.

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Previously, the team established that HGF can undergo nitration, a chemical modification that can weaken its properties. The Y198 and Y250 sites are especially important for binding to c-met. After nitration, HGF interacts less effectively with the receptor, which researchers believe may be linked to a decline in the muscles’ ability to repair with age.

Results of experiments with LASSS

The scientists compared LASSS with glutathione trisulfide (GSSSG). Both compounds reduced HGF nitration at vulnerable sites. However, only LASSS, at a higher ratio to HGF, significantly increased the protein’s affinity for the c-met receptor—by more than twofold compared with untreated HGF. It also made the protein more resistant to the loss of function associated with nitration at the Y198 site.

In experiments on mice using a tail-suspension model of muscle atrophy, animals that received LASSS before the experiment had significantly lower HGF nitration levels than untreated animals. At the same time, these experiments did not show that the compound restores muscle mass or strength. The authors noted that the effectiveness and safety of LASSS still need to be tested in aging animals.

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