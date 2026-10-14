A research group at Hosei University in Japan has identified a mechanism by which the bacterium Escherichia coli recognizes metabolic products of bifidobacteria. As News-Medical reports, this may explain how less abundant bacterial species coexist in the gut microbiome and maintain its diversity.

Chemical signaling between bacteria

Bifidobacteria break down complex carbohydrates, including human milk oligosaccharides, and release metabolic byproducts into the environment. Scientists found that E. coli can detect some of these molecules through specialized sensing systems and prepare its own metabolism accordingly. The authors called this process “metabolic eavesdropping.”

The research team tested 54 E. coli transport systems associated with 61 carbon sources. As a result, they determined that the bacterium uses the Uhp and Idn sensing systems to respond to a set of metabolites released by bifidobacteria.

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The role of glucose-6-phosphate

The researchers paid particular attention to the Uhp system, which recognizes and transports hexose phosphates, including glucose-6-phosphate. Experiments showed that Uhp was activated by bifidobacterial metabolites but did not respond to products of bacteria of the genus Bacteroides, which dominate the gut microbiome.

To test the role of glucose-6-phosphate, the scientists treated the medium remaining after bifidobacterial cultivation with two variants of the enzyme glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase. The fast-acting variant reduced Uhp activity more substantially than the slower one, providing strong evidence of this molecule’s key role. Bifidobacteria also released glucose-6-phosphate during the metabolism of different sugars.

Interaction at close range

According to the authors’ assumption, the short-lived glucose-6-phosphate signal may work only when bacteria are within 40 micrometers of one another. The researchers suggest that less common bacterial species may form local spatial hubs of interaction. The study results were published on August 25, 2026, in the journal Scientific Reports.

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