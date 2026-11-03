Researchers at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine conducted a multicenter phase 2 clinical trial of a new imaging method for multiple myeloma. Targeted immunoPET detected active disease in some patients whose standard glucose-based PET/CT showed no signs of disease. News-Medical reports on the results.

Antibodies against the CD38 protein

The study included 60 patients with multiple myeloma. Each underwent standard PET/CT and immunoPET, a scan using labeled antibodies. The antibodies recognize the CD38 surface protein, which is specific to myeloma cells, and bind to them.

Standard PET/CT identifies tumor lesions by their uptake of labeled glucose. However, myeloma cells do not always consume more of it than surrounding normal cells. According to the researchers, because of the absence of abnormal glucose uptake, conventional scans may fail to detect residual disease in up to 40% of cases.

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Results of the comparison of methods

ImmunoPET detected lesions that standard PET/CT did not see in 17 of the 60 participants, or 28%. Subsequent biopsies confirmed that the immunoPET signals corresponded to active myeloma. At the same time, in 13 patients, or 22%, the disease was detected by standard scanning but not by immunoPET. In the remaining participants, both methods showed a similar extent of disease.

The authors note that the technology should not replace blood tests, bone marrow biopsy, or existing imaging methods, but may complement them. In one of the described cases, immunoPET detected lesions in the spine of a patient with back pain despite normal blood test results and conventional imaging. After treatment was changed, the pain disappeared.

The current version of the examination requires about a week for the antibody to distribute throughout the body and attach to tumor cells. The team is developing smaller antibody fragments that could potentially make the test suitable for same-day use. The study results were published in the journal Radiology.

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